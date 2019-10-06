IATA: Significant progress made with environmental issues at ICAO Assembly

IATA commended (04-Oct-2019) "significant progress made by governments" at the 40th ICAO Assembly. IATA stated that with environment was at the top of the agenda, there were two critical outcomes:

The ICAO Council will report to the next Assembly on options for the adoption of a long term aspirational goal for reducing carbon emissions from international aviation;

ICAO Assembly passed a resolution that reaffirmed and strengthened its support for the successful implementation of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.

ICAO stated the assembly marks the first time that ICAO member states have agreed to consider a long term goal for governments to reduce aviation emissions - a move that is strongly welcomed by airlines. [more - original PR]