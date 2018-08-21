Become a CAPA Member
21-Aug-2018 6:26 AM

IATA: Significant growth in aviation jobs expected

IATA published (20-Aug-2018) the results of a global survey of human resources (HR) professionals in the aviation industry, highlighting key challenges in talent acquisition, training and retention. Highlights include:

  • More than 73% of respondents expect the major areas of job growth to be in ground operations, customer service and cabin crew;
  • 48% report finding new talent is a challenge, due to lack of availability of candidates with the right skill levels and qualifications and, in some cases, salary demands of new applicants;
  • In addition to the salary and benefits package of each employee, the HR professionals identified career progression opportunities (49%) and development and training (33%) as high priorities in job satisfaction and retention;
  • Only 28% of respondents reported that current training is effective, with many organisations seeking to complement in-house training with external partners to improve the effectiveness of the training;
  • Approximately 75% of respondents expect an increase in customer service, ground operations and cabin crew jobs over the next two years;
  • 65% of respondents expect growth in security jobs and 63% expect growth in regulatory positions. [more - original PR]

