21-Aug-2018 6:26 AM
IATA: Significant growth in aviation jobs expected
IATA published (20-Aug-2018) the results of a global survey of human resources (HR) professionals in the aviation industry, highlighting key challenges in talent acquisition, training and retention. Highlights include:
- More than 73% of respondents expect the major areas of job growth to be in ground operations, customer service and cabin crew;
- 48% report finding new talent is a challenge, due to lack of availability of candidates with the right skill levels and qualifications and, in some cases, salary demands of new applicants;
- In addition to the salary and benefits package of each employee, the HR professionals identified career progression opportunities (49%) and development and training (33%) as high priorities in job satisfaction and retention;
- Only 28% of respondents reported that current training is effective, with many organisations seeking to complement in-house training with external partners to improve the effectiveness of the training;
- Approximately 75% of respondents expect an increase in customer service, ground operations and cabin crew jobs over the next two years;
- 65% of respondents expect growth in security jobs and 63% expect growth in regulatory positions. [more - original PR]