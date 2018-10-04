IATA: September typhoons disrupted around 0.5% of global air passenger activity

IATA estimated (03-Oct-2018) the two category 5 typhoons that hit Asia in Sep-2018 (Jebi and Mangkhut), disrupted around 0.5% of global air passenger activity. As a result year-on-year passenger growth for Asia-Pacific airlines in Sep-2018 is likely to be around 0.3-0.6 percentage points slower than it would have been without the typhoons. According to IATA, much of the disrupted activity seems to have been made up in the following days and weeks, and overall the disruption is likely to have resulted in a net revenue loss of USD60 million to USD100 million for the industry. The impact of the two typhoons on aviation activity is expected to be mostly temporary, with many airports and important business centers having rapidly reopened. [more - original PR]