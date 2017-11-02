Airfreight industry past cyclical growth peak: IATA

IATA stated (01-Nov-2017) global FTK growth of 9.2% year-on-year in Sep-2017 was the slowest in five months, but remained significantly higher than the five year average of 4.4%. Airlines in all regions reported growth in demand. The association said AFTK growth of 3.9% is positive for industry load factors, yields and financial performance. IATA stated: "It appears that the industry has passed a cyclical growth peak. The upward trend in seasonally-adjusted freight volumes in Q3 has eased and the inventory-to-sales ratio in the US is now trending sideways. This indicates that the period when companies look to restock inventories quickly - which often gives air cargo a boost - has ended". IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said despite slower growth than previous months, airfreight demand "remains stronger than anything we have seen in recent memory". He added: "There are signs that this demand spurt may have peaked. So it becomes even more important to reinforce the industry's competitiveness by accelerating the modernization of its many antiquated processes". IATA noted the following regional details:

Africa: Recorded the largest demand growth of all regions in Sep-2017. Growth slowed compared to Aug-2017 but remains more than double the five year average of 8.7%. Demand was boosted by very strong growth on the trade lane to and from Asia, which increased more than 67% in the first eight months of 2017. The upward trend in seasonally adjusted volumes flattened in recent months;

Asia Pacific: Demand growth was strong on all major routes to, from and within Asia Pacific, consistent with strong export order books for the region's manufacturers. Exporters in China , Japan and Taiwan reported growing order books;

, and reported growing order books; Europe: Concerns that recent strengthening of the euro might affect the region's exporters have not materialised. German manufacturers' export orders are growing at their fastest pace in more than seven years. Freight demand is strongest on routes to and from Asia, which received a boost in trade from economic stimulus measures put in place by China, and across the Atlantic;

Latin America: International volumes increased 8.6% in Sep-2017, well above the five year average of 0.1%. The pick up in demand reflects signs of economic recovery in the region's largest economy, Brazil . Seasonally adjusted international freight volumes are now back to levels seen at the end of 2014;

. Seasonally adjusted international freight volumes are now back to levels seen at the end of 2014; Middle East: A short lived weak patch in demand in 3Q2016 is resulting in volatility in the year-on-year growth rate in recent months. Seasonally adjusted international freight volumes continued to trend upwards at 8% over the past six months. Strong competition, particularly on the Asia-Europe route, means Middle East carriers are not seeing as healthy a pickup in the seasonally adjusted traffic trend as carriers in other regions;

North America: Recorded the second fastest international growth rate at 11%. The strength of the US dollar boosted the inbound freight market in recent years. US Census Bureau data shows a 12% increase in air imports to the US in the first seven months of 2017, compared to a 6.6% rise in export orders. There are signs that the decline in the US dollar since the start of 2017 is beginning to rebalance trade flows. US air exports grew 12.7% in Aug-2017 while air imports grew 7.4%. [more - original PR]