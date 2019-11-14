IATA senior economist: World trade the most important risk facing the aviation industry

IATA senior economist Kate Markhvida, speaking at the Global Airport Development World Conference, stated (12-Nov-2019) the global trade environment is the most important risk facing the aviation industry in the short to medium term. Ms Markhvida reported a clear erosion of world trade due to factors such as the China-US trade dispute. However, Ms Markhvida noted IATA is "still seeing reasonably good global economic growth rates". Regarding the impact on aviation, Ms Markhvida noted the "clear divergence" between cargo and passenger performance since mid 2018, commenting: "While passenger markets are still growing, supported by global economic growth, there's a clear downward trend in the cargo business".