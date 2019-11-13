13-Nov-2019 11:13 AM
IATA senior economist outlines key growth drivers for next 20 years
IATA senior economist Kate Markhvida, speaking at the Global Airport Development World Conference, outlined (12-Nov-2019) the following fundamental drivers of forecast growth in air travel for the 20 years to 2038:
- Economy: Global economic growth has slowed recently, but has not quite tipped into recession. The majority of global forecasts expect slower growth rather than recession, but Ms Markhvida said the risk of recession should not be dismissed or discounted entirely. The slowing growth trend for aviation is expected to continue in 2020;
- Population: Total size is important, but Ms Markhvida noted demographics are also significant as certain age groups tend to travel more than others. Some populous countries have a fairly low propensity to travel, such as Russia, and these markets would see a sizeable increase in air travel if propensity to travel increased. Growth in income is a major driver of propensity to travel in emerging economies;
- Price: The cost of air travel continues to decrease. Ms Markhvida noted that it costs about USD0.75 to fly one tonne kilometre in 2019, which is less than half the cost compared to 20 years ago.