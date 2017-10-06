IATA: Security, infrastructure, rising taxes/charges, smarter regulation top agenda for MENA region

IATA highlighted (05-Oct-2017) five priorities requiring addressing in order for aviation to deliver maximum economic and social benefits in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region:
- Infrastructure and ATM. This area is "an issue of pressing concern". IATA reported the average ATM delay in the GCC is 29 minutes with the potential to double by 2025. The recent diplomatic dispute with the GCC has "further exacerbated the problem". IATA believes that unless the overall efficiency of the ATM systems in the region is enhanced through improved airspace design, then regional hubs "will be compromised with gridlock". IATA stresses that cooperation between states is needed to to achieve change;
- Rising taxes and charges: IATA reported a recent proliferation of new charges and taxes in the Middle East that added USD1.6 billion in extra costs in 2015 and 2016. It urged governments in the region to establish a charges consultation process in line with ICAO's policies which highlight the key principles of non-discrimination, cost-relatedness, transparency and consultation;
- Security: IATA stated keeping aviation secure is integral to a state's responsibility for national security, and consultation on security issues needed to be conducted among governments and between governments and industry. IATA stated this "needs to happen as a matter of course not as an afterthought";
- Smarter regulation: IATA urged MENA governments in MENA to adopt its 'Smarter Regulation' framework to avoid unintended consequences when designing or implementing aviation policies. The body noted a proliferation of regulations across MENA such as the new consumer protection regulations in Saudi Arabia and that have "placed an undue burden on aviation's ability to act as a catalyst for economic and social development".