IATA: Global ban on PEDs could cut 110m pax, cost USD2.5bn in lost productivity

IATA released (05-Jun-2017) the following estimates of the cost of the large portable electronic device (PED) ban during the association's 2017 AGM:

Current ban - Middle East & North Africa: Annual traffic impact: 4.8 million passengers, 17,000 flights; Annual passenger impact: USD128 million in lost business productivity, USD54 million in lost leisure productivity; Annual industry impact: USD18 million in extra handling, USD2 million in direct opportunity costs due to delays;

Extended ban - Europe:

Annual traffic impact: 30.5 million passengers, 142,000 flights; Annual passenger impact: USD694 million in lost business productivity, USD336 million in lost leisure productivity; Annual industry impact: USD149 million in extra handling, USD11 million in direct opportunity costs due to delays;

Global ban: Annual traffic impact: 110 million passengers, 786,000 flights; Annual passenger impact: USD1210 million in lost business productivity, USD1290 million in lost leisure productivity; Annual industry impact: USD825 million in extra handling, USD64 million in direct opportunity costs due to delays. [more - original PR]

