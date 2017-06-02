Saudi Arabia and Gabon support CORSIA

IATA announced (01-Jun-2017) Saudi Arabia and Gabon indicated they will participate in the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). As previously reported by CAPA, CORSIA is a global market-based mechanism that will help airlines effectively cap net emissions at 2020 levels. Airlines will assess their emissions for the full 12 months of 2020, making 2021 the first year of compliance. CORSIA is voluntary from 2021 until 2026, thereafter it will be mandatory for states meeting certain criteria related to their aviation activities. [more - original PR]