IATA RVP for the Americas: 'Around 315' city pair connections in the Caribbean at present

IATA RVP for the Americas Peter Cerda, speaking at CAPA Live May 2021, stated (13-May-2021) "probably there's no other region in the world that is so heavily dependent on air travel for social and economic reasons than the Caribbean", adding "We're highly dependent on air travel for connectivity within the region, within the island states, as well as connecting to North America, Europe and Latin America". Mr Cerda noted the region "was in a state of more connectivity than ever before" immediately prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, stating: "We ended the year in 2019 with over 540 city pair connections to all parts of the world from the Caribbean". He reported that since the outbreak of the pandemic the region "lost about 223 of those city pair connections", with "around 315" city pairs remaining.