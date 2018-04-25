Loading
25-Apr-2018 11:19 AM

IATA: RPK growth recovers in Middle East in Feb-2018 but slows in Africa

IATA reported (24-Apr-2018) RPK growth recovered to 3.7% year-on-year for Middle East carriers in Feb-2018, in line with Dec-2017 but only half the overall industry rate. RPK growth for Africa carriers went against the global trend, slowing to 2.1%, which was the slowest pace since mid 2016. Africa was the only region where growth slowed in Feb-2018. Africa-Asia was the fastest growing of the region's main international markets at 13.5%. Passenger volumes in the Africa-Middle East market have fallen over the past year. The Middle East-North America market returned to positive growth for the first time in a year. Passenger capacity growth and load factor lagged behind the overall industry. Passenger yields were mixed among the region's key markets, with a number showing double digit growth, but the Middle East-Asia and within Middle East markets declined. [more - original PR]

