28-Jan-2019 8:22 AM

IATA: RPK growth in Europe shows 'clear improvement' in Jan-2019

IATA reported (Jan-2019) RPK growth for European carriers showed "clear improvement" in Nov-2018, increasing 8.8% year-on-year and 2.6ppt above industry wide outcome. Growth in passenger volumes for Russia domestic market maintained double digit growth, increasing further to 13.8% in annual terms. Larger Europe-North America and Europe-Asia markets maintained "robust pace" with growth of 8.5% and 7.6% respectively. [more - original PR]

