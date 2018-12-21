IATA: RPK growth for European carriers up to 7.4% in Oct-2018

IATA reported (20-Dec-2018) RPK growth for European carriers accelerated to 7.4% year-on-year in Oct-2018. Growth in passenger volumes for the Russia domestic market increased to 11.7% in Oct-2018, up from 11.1% in Sep-2018. Europe-North Africa, Europe-Asia, Europe-Middle East and Europe-Africa markets saw faster annual RPK growth in Oct-2018 compared to Sep-2018, with Europe-Africa being the strongest performer, lifting sharply to 10%. The larger Europe-North America and Europe-Asia markets closely followed with 8.1% and 7.5%, respectively. [more - original PR]