21-Dec-2018 8:56 AM

IATA: RPK growth eases for African airlines, recovers to 3.9% for Middle East airlines in Oct-2018

IATA reported (20-Dec-2018) growth in passenger volumes recovered to 3.9% year-on-year for Middle Eastern carriers in Oct-2018. RPK growth eased further to 1.7% for African airlines, reflecting "ongoing challenges in the economic backdrop in the region". RPK growth remains "broadly solid" across the main international markets. Africa-Europe was the best performer in Oct-2018, growing 10%, followed by Africa-Middle East and Asia-Middle East with 6.4% and 5.9% growth respectively. The pace of growth in the Africa-Asia market, the highest achiever in Aug-2018 and Sep-2018, slowed by almost half in Oct-2018 to 5.8%. [more - original PR]

