IATA: Revenue or costs need only a 3% swing and the industry could report a net loss in 2019

IATA reported (07-Jun-2019) airlines generate an average of just under USD189 of revenue for each passenger they fly, which include the base fare, ancillaries such as bag fees, fuel surcharges, and revenue for any cargo carried. Costs per passenger are almost USD183, with IATA forecasting an average net profit per passenger of USD6.12. IATA noted this is just enough in 2019 pay investors a normal return on their invested capital, but it would only takes just over a 3% swing in costs or revenues, all other things being equal, to eliminate the net profit per passenger. [more - original PR]