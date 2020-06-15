Become a CAPA Member
15-Jun-2020 8:27 AM

IATA: Return to profitability in 2021 will be difficult, but losses will reduce compared to 2020

IATA stated (12-Jun-2020) a return to profitability in 2021 will be difficult for the airline industry. Economic activity is expected to improve sharply, but a return to pre-coronavirus crises levels of air transport activity appears unlikely. RPKs are forecast to remain around 30% lower than 2019 levels. IATA expects the cautious behaviour of travellers to continue to affect travel demand in early 2021 and the recovery in business travel "will come with a lag". Industry wide losses are expected to extend into 2021, but will moderate from USD84 billion in 2020 to USD16 billion in 2021 with a rise in revenues and improvement in EBIT margin from -23.4% to -4.2%. [more - original PR]

