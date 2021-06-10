IATA: Restoration of global connectivity needs more than just regional or state solutions

IATA stated (09-Jun-2021) a proper restoration of global connectivity "requires far more than regional or individual state initiatives" and noted that many of the world's largest air travel markets, including Australia, China, the UK, Japan and Canada, "remain essentially closed with no clear plans to guide a reopening". IATA said the upcoming G7 Leaders' Summit "provides an important opportunity for these governments to use their leadership to kick-start a data-driven coordinated approach to re-establishing global air connectivity". IATA director general Willie Walsh said the G7 has an opportunity to "set a risk-managed framework for re-establishing the freedom to travel in a way that is both affordable and practical. It's critical that they take up the challenge". [more - original PR]