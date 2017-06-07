IATA AGM passes resolutions on safety and security, cargo modernisation, and sustainable fuels

IATA reported (06-Jun-2017) its members passed resolutions focused on security, cargo modernisation, and the adoption of sustainable fuels the the associations 2017 AGM, reaffirming their commitments to these areas:

In a resolution reaffirming the airlines industry’s commitment to safety and security, IATA called for greater collaboration between government and industry stakeholders–both to protect passengers and crew, while minimising disruption;

A resolution was also adopted which calls for the modernisation of cargo processes to be stepped up. The resolution urges the air cargo industry to adopt modern standards that facilitate safe, secure, efficient operations, and use enhanced technology to provide customers with services able to self-monitor and send real-time alerts;

A further resolution calls for governments to implement policies that will accelerate the use of sustainable aviation fuels. The resolution reaffirmed the industry’s commitment to work with governments to implement the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation global CO2 emissions agreement. [more - original PR]