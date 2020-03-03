IATA requests suspension of airport slot rules until Oct-2020

IATA reported (02-Mar-2020) it is contacting aviation regulators worldwide to request that the rules governing use of airport slots be suspended immediately and for the 2020 season out to Oct-2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. IATA stated that given the extraordinary circumstances as a result of the public health emergency, the "collective view of the airline industry is that the application of the 80% rule during the upcoming season is inappropriate" and flexibility is needed for airlines to adjust their schedules according to extraordinary demand developments. According to IATA, around 43% of all passengers depart from over 200 slot coordinated airports worldwide. At present, the rules for slot allocation mean that airlines must operate at least 80% of their allocated slots under normal circumstances. Failure to comply with this means the airline loses its right to the slot the next equivalent season. In exceptional circumstances, regulators can relax this requirement. Suspending the requirement for the entire season will mean that airlines can respond to market conditions with appropriate capacity levels, avoiding any need to run empty services in order to maintain slots. Aircraft can be reallocated to other routes or parked, crew can have certainty on their schedules. [more - original PR]