IATA: Reputation could impact industry's ability to attract top talent

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (03-May-2019) the airline industry "has a very favourable reputation for what it does", but at the same time is "under scrutiny for how we do it" and if the industry is not careful then industry reputation and public perception in parts of the world "will impact our ability to attract the best and brightest to careers in aviation". Mr de Juniac noted that on separate US ranking of the top 100 places to work, only three airlines made the list, while in Northern Europe, there is a "movement developing to discourage flying by shaming air travellers (on social media) over the environmental damage they cause". Industry reputational concern is "concentrated in the developed world and most intensely in Europe" said Mr de Juniac. [more - original PR]