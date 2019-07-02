IATA reports widespread airfreight weakness in three months to Apr-2019

IATA, in its 2Q2019 Cargo Chartbook, reported (28-Jun-2019) FTKs decreased 3.3% year-on-year for the three months ended Apr-2019 and noted: "The weakness is widespread across the major air cargo trade lanes, most notably the Within Asia market". International freight tonnes flown decreased 3.2% and cargo yields decreased almost 6%, but IATA noted its most recent business confidence survey indicates improvement in the industry's yield outlook. The association reported "an ongoing softening in a number of key demand drivers, perhaps most notably world trade outcomes, which have been adversely impacted by trade protectionism and trade wars". Global consumer and business confidence have been trending downwards for approximately 12 months and the new export orders component of the global purchasing managers' index remains weak. IATA stated the air cargo market continues to face difficulties as increasing trade tensions adversely impact the outlook and "the risks to the global economy remain firmly tilted to the downside". The association added: "Downward revisions to the near term global growth outlook are doing little to support business confidence or the demand for air cargo". [more - original PR]