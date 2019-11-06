IATA reports strong RPK growth in Chinese domestic market

IATA, via its Oct-2019 North Asia regional briefing, reported (04-Nov-2019) revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) in domestic China grew the fastest of all the key domestic markets that IATA regularly follows, at 10.1% year-on-year. The solid performance has been underpinned by the country's elevated consumer confidence. Growth in passenger demand also stabilised on the largest Asia-Europe and within Asia routes, which posted 6% and 6.8% year-on-year growth, respectively. Following the slowdown in Jul-2019, growth picked up to 6.6% year-on-year on the smaller Asia-Southwest Pacific routes. [more - original PR]