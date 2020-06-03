IATA reports 'sharpest fall ever recorded' in airfreight demand in Apr-2020

IATA reported (01-Jun-2020) "the sharpest fall ever recorded" in global airfreight demand in Apr-2020, with a 27.7% year-on-year decrease in CTKs. However, there was still insufficient capacity to meet demand due to the loss of bellyhold capacity from passenger aircraft operations. Capacity in ACTKs decreased 42%, including a 40.9% drop in international capacity. International bellyhold capacity decreased 75%, but was partially offset by a 15% increase in freighter capacity. Cargo load factor increased 11.5pp, which was "the largest increase since tracking began". IATA stated the magnitude of the load factor increase suggests significant demand for air cargo which cannot be met due to the suspension of most passenger operations. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented: "There is a severe capacity crunch in air cargo... The result is damaging global supply chains with longer shipping times and higher costs". Mr de Juniac added: "Governments need to continue to ensure that vital supply lines remain open and efficient... government red-tape - particularly in Africa and Latin America - is preventing the industry from flexibly deploying aircraft". [more - original PR]