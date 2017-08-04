IATA reports record first half year growth, warns fare stimulus is likely to fade

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac reported (03-Aug-2017) a "brighter economic picture and lower airfares" are keeping air travel demand strong. Mr de Juniac reported that "as costs rise, this stimulus of lower fares is likely to fade" and that uncertainties such as Brexit "need to be watched carefully". IATA expects 2017 "to see above-trend growth". Air travel recorded its fastest first half growth in 12 years over 1H2017 at 7.9% year-on-year, with load factors reaching a record high of 80.7%. The peak northern summer travel season is "likely to be record-breaking", stated IATA. [more - original PR]