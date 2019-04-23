IATA reports positive correlation between air connectivity and democracy

IATA reported (18-Apr-2019) a "clear positive correlation" between the number of available seats, per 1000 people, serving a country and The Economist's 2018 Democracy Index rating for each country. IATA noted there are some outlier countries, which are partly explained by the presence of global hubs or island states, but concluded: "Countries with more democratic institutions tend to be much better connected to the world by air". The association added: "If there is causation in the correlation that is positive news for air transport". IATA highlighted Morocco, which recorded a 23% increase in its democracy score and a 60% increase in air connectivity in the last five years, and Venezuela, which recorded a 38% decrease in its democracy score and a 73% drop in air connectivity over the same period. [more - original PR]