IATA reports moderate slowdown in global RPK growth for Oct-2019

IATA reported (05-Dec-2019) global RPK growth of 3.4% year-on-year for Oct-2019. ASKs increased 2.2% and load factor climbed 0.9ppt to 82%, which was a record for October. IATA stated Oct-2019 RPK growth was a "modest slowdown" from 3.9% recorded in Sep-2019, owing to softer traffic performance in domestic markets. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said traffic growth "continues to be depressed compared to historical long term growth levels, reflecting continued moderating economic activity in some key markets and sagging business confidence". [more - original PR]