28-Jan-2019 10:29 AM

IATA reports drop in EBIT margin, mixed yield performance for Africa and Middle East in 3Q2018

IATA, in its Jan-2019 Africa and Middle East regional briefing, reported (25-Jan-2019) an EBIT margin of 1.8% for African and Middle East carriers in 3Q2018, down from 5.7% in 3Q2017. The association also reported mixed passenger yield developments across the region's key markets over the past year. The Middle East-North America and within Middle East markets recorded "solid" yield growth of 9.2% and 6.7% year-on-year, respectively. Middle East-South America remained 10% lower. [more - original PR]

