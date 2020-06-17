Become a CAPA Member
17-Jun-2020 11:52 AM

IATA reports continuing market uncertainty due to COVID-19

IATA reported (16-Jun-2020) key airline passenger trends demonstrate continuing market uncertainty due to the COVID-19 outbreak:

  • Overall bookings are down 82% year-on-year;
  • Long haul forward bookings for the first week in Nov-2020 are 59% below normal levels. Historical trends show about 14% of airline tickets are sold 22 weeks in advance of travel. Current bookings for the first week of Nov-2020 show tickets have been sold to only 5% of 2019 levels;
  • Passengers are booking closer to the time of travel. Bookings for travel 20 or more days in the future accounted for 29% of bookings made in May-2020, down from 49% in 2019. Similarly, 41% of bookings made in May-2020 were for travel within three days, more than double the 18% in May-2019. [more - original PR]

