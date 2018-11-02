Become a CAPA Member
IATA reports Asia Pacific regional growth continues well above global average

IATA reported (30-Oct-2018) the following key regional passenger traffic highlights for the Asia Pacific from its Oct-2018 Regional Briefing:

  • Asia Pacific passenger volume grew 9.5% year-on-year for Aug-2018, up one percentage point from Jul-2018. Global growth for industry-wide RPKs was 6.4% in Aug-2018, up from 6.1% in Jul-2018. IATA stated the latest data provides further evidence of solid RPK growth in the peak period of passenger demand, over the northern hemisphere summer;
  • The domestic India market continued its strong run of out performance, with passenger volumes up 22.6% in Aug-2018. This contrasts sharply with the growth outcomes of the domestic markets of Japan and Australia, which have dropped by 1% to 1.5%;
  • Of the Asia Pacific's region's largest international markets, Within Asia & Europe both continue to grow strongly, with RPKs up 8% to 9%. The smaller Africa market sustained its double-digit growth rate in Aug-2018, at 10.6%. [more - original PR]

