IATA reports 9% increase in dedicated freighter capacity for three months ended Apr-2020

IATA, via its 2Q2020 Cargo Chartbook, reported (25-Jun-2020) dedicated freighter capacity for the three months ended Apr-2020 has increased 9% year-on-year, with increases in all regions including 22.5% growth within Asia. Airlines have reacted to the shortage of bellyhold capacity due to the COVID-19 crisis by using passenger aircraft for cargo-only flights and increasing dedicated freighter capacity. [more - original PR]