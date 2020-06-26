Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Jun-2020 1:27 PM

IATA reports 9% increase in dedicated freighter capacity for three months ended Apr-2020

IATA, via its 2Q2020 Cargo Chartbook, reported (25-Jun-2020) dedicated freighter capacity for the three months ended Apr-2020 has increased 9% year-on-year, with increases in all regions including 22.5% growth within Asia. Airlines have reacted to the shortage of bellyhold capacity due to the COVID-19 crisis by using passenger aircraft for cargo-only flights and increasing dedicated freighter capacity. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More