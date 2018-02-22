23-Feb-2018 8:01 AM
IATA reports 2017 saw continued improvement in airline safety performance
IATA released (22-Feb-2018) its 2017 safety performance of the commercial airline industry data, reporting continued strong improvements in safety. Key highlights include:
- 2017 all accident rate (accidents per one million flights) of 1.08, an improvement over the all accident rate of 1.68 in 2016 and the rate of 2.01 for the previous five year period (2012-2016);
- The 2017 rate for major jet accidents of 0.11, equivalent to one major accident every 8.7 million flights. This was an improvement over the rate of 0.39 achieved in 2016 and also better than the five-year rate of 0.33;
- Six total fatal accidents with 19 fatalities among passengers and crew for 2017. This compares with an average of 10.8 fatal accidents and approximately 315 fatalities p/a in the previous five-year period. In 2016 there were 9 fatal accidents and 202 fatalities;
- None of the six fatal accidents involved a passenger jet. Five involved turboprop aircraft and one involved a cargo jet. The crash of the cargo jet also resulted in the deaths of 35 persons on the ground, as well as the crew of the jet;
- IATA member airlines experienced zero fatal accidents or hull losses in 2017 with jet or turboprop equipment. [more - original PR]