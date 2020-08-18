IATA releases checklist to help airlines implement ICAO COVID-19 guidance

IATA released (17-Aug-2020) an airline self-assessment health checklist to support ICAO's 'Take-off: Guidance for Air Travel through the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis' framework of risk-based temporary measures for governments and the air transport value chain for safe operations during the COVID-19 crisis. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the association's checklist is a "practical implementation guide to help airlines comply," with the ICAO guidance. The IATA Health Safety Checklist for Airline Operators provides the standards and recommended practices, associated guidance material and other supporting information necessary for an operator to self-assess. Sections cover:

Pre-arrival notification;

Check in;

Embarkation and disembarkation;

Aircraft cleaning;

Onboard air quality;

Inflight operations;

Flight and cabin crew – general;

Crew layover;

Airport facilities. [more - original PR]