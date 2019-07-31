IATA regional VP for Europe: ATM delays unacceptable, corrective measures required

IATA regional VP for Europe Rafael Schvartzman stated (29-Jul-2019) air service delays in Europe resulting from air traffic management deficiencies are unacceptable. Mr Schvartzman noted: "With the correct investment and planning, and a change in mindset by both governments and ANSPs, another summer of wasted emissions and delays can be avoided". 20% of air services were delayed in Jun-2019, according to Eurocontrol. IATA called on the European Commission, European governments and air navigation service providers to reform outdated work practices and deploy staff where required, as well as recruit additional staff to fill any gaps. IATA also considers a modernisation of ATM infrastructure, further Single European Sky research and penalties for failure to deliver agreed capacity targets to be necessary. [more - original PR]