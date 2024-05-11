Loading
11-May-2024 5:08 PM

IATA regional VP Americas: 'Political landscape is a deterrent in doing business' in Latin America

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (10-May-2024) on challenges within Latin America, stating: "The economic, social and political landscape of the region is consistently shifting. We're talk about how volatile our industry is with very thin margins of success and we're always consistently adapting". Mr Cerdá added: "Similarly to Canada, the political challenges we face in these countries are very difficult, in a region that is highly dependent on air service... I'm very optimistic we have opportunities but the political landscape is a deterrent in doing business".

