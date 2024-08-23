IATA regional VP Americas: Market liberalisation in Argentina is 'a game changer'

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, described (22-Aug-2024) the liberalisation of Argentina's aviation market as "a game changer". Mr Cerdá said: "We are seeing markets opening up" in the region and the developments are "very positive". He also noted that "very few governments are willing to become competitive" by opening their aviation markets to competition.