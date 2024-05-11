IATA regional VP Americas expecting 'very strong summer in North America'

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (10-May-2024) on IATA figures comparing Feb-2024 with Feb-2023, stating: "I think in Canada's case it's been a very strong recovery considering how long it took to reopen and how slow it was to begin recovery. The last eight, nine, 10 months have been very strong in Canada". Mr Cerdá added: "It's going to be a very strong summer in North America, but then we've got winter… With regulatory costs and changes, we've always got to be mindful - we're going to have these pitfalls and we have to prepare. But so far the first part of the year has been very positive here in Canada".