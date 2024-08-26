IATA regional VP Americas: Argentina has 'huge' opportunity but travel remains expensive

IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, reported (23-Aug-2024) "significant changes in policy in Argentina" and noted there are "huge amounts of opportunity" in the market. However, Mr Cerdá said airlines will not add flights or capacity to Argentina if the traffic is only one way. He noted it is "still very expensive for Argentinians to fly" due to "high taxation".