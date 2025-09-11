IATA regional VP & ALTA CEO: Governments 'need to take a grander role' in infrastructure development

IATA regional VP for the Americas and ALTA CEO Peter Cerda, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) Latin American and Caribbean governments "need to take a grander role" in the funding and development of aviation infrastructure. Mr Cerda said an airport infrastructure initiative "should be a state agenda" as it "doesn't only bring airplanes, it brings jobs, it brings growth, it brings richness to your community".