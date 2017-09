IATA reported (06-Sep-2017) domestic traffic in China "surged" 15% in Jul-2017, making it the strongest large domestic market during the month. IATA noted that although Jul-2017 was down from the 17.2% growth in Jun-2017, the "trend line remains strong", with GDP figures coming in better than expected. Demand is also being supported by supply factors including a near 15% increase in the number of unique airport-pair routes this year. [more - original PR]