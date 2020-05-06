IATA recommends measures to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard aircraft

IATA recommended (05-May-2020) a series of measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard aircraft:

Mandatory face-coverings for passengers and masks for crew as one of several actions to reduce the already low risk of contracting COVID-19 on board aircraft;

Temperature screening of passengers, airport workers and travellers;

Boarding and deplaning processes that reduce contact with other passengers or crew;

Limiting movement within the cabin during flight;

More frequent and deeper cabin cleaning;

Simplified catering procedures that lower crew movement and interaction with passengers.

IATA also stated that when proven and available at scale, testing for COVID-19 or immunity passports could also be included as temporary biosecurity measures. IATA does not recommend restricting the use of the 'middle seat' to create social distancing while onboard aircraft. [more - original PR]