6-May-2020 1:14 PM
IATA recommends measures to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard aircraft
IATA recommended (05-May-2020) a series of measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard aircraft:
- Mandatory face-coverings for passengers and masks for crew as one of several actions to reduce the already low risk of contracting COVID-19 on board aircraft;
- Temperature screening of passengers, airport workers and travellers;
- Boarding and deplaning processes that reduce contact with other passengers or crew;
- Limiting movement within the cabin during flight;
- More frequent and deeper cabin cleaning;
- Simplified catering procedures that lower crew movement and interaction with passengers.
IATA also stated that when proven and available at scale, testing for COVID-19 or immunity passports could also be included as temporary biosecurity measures. IATA does not recommend restricting the use of the 'middle seat' to create social distancing while onboard aircraft. [more - original PR]