IATA: Quarantine measures are 'crippling' the Middle Eastern aviation recovery

IATA announced (01-Oct-2020) 1.7 million jobs will be lost in Middle Eastern aviation and aviation supported industries in 2020, according to data published by the Air Transport Action Group. These lost jobs will constitute nearly half of the region's 3.3 million aviation related jobs. Additionally, GDP supported by aviation in the region is set to fall by up to USD105 billion, down 49% from pre COVID-19 levels. IATA regional VP for Africa and the Middle East Muhammad Albakri noted such results highlight the "urgency of restarting aviation in the Middle East". IATA recommends COVID-19 testing be achieved as an alternative to restrictive quarantine measures, the latter of which Mr Albakri stated is "crippling the industry's recovery and hampering its ability to support social and economic development". [more - original PR]