IATA publishes proposals for layered biosecurity approach for safe restart of aviation

IATA published (19-May-2020) its proposals for a temporary layered approach to biosecurity for restarting passenger flights amid the COVID-19 crisis. The roadmap, Biosecurity for Air Transport: A Roadmap for Restarting Aviation, includes the following recommendations for guidelines, procedures and measures to be taken to ensure the safe restart of the aviation industry:

Pre-flight measures: IATA foresees the need for governments to collect passenger data in advance of travel, including health information, which should be accomplished using well-tested channels such as those used for eVisa or electronic travel authorisation programmes;

Protective measures at the departure airport: Access to the terminal building should be restricted to airport/airline workers and travellers (with exceptions being made for those accompanying passengers with disabilities or unaccompanied minors); Temperature screening by trained government staff at entry points to the terminal building; Physical distancing through all passenger processes, including queue management; Use of face coverings for passengers and masks for staff in line with local regulations; Self-service options for check-in used by passengers as much as possible to reduce contact points and queues. This includes remote check-in (electronic/home printed boarding passes), automated bag drops (with home printed bag tags) and self-boarding; Boarding should be made as efficient as possible with redesigned gate areas, congestion-reducing boarding priorities, and hand luggage limitations; Cleaning and sanitisation of high touch areas in line with local regulations. This includes wide availability of hand sanitiser;

Inflight protective measures: Face coverings required for all passengers and non-surgical masks for crew; Simplified cabin service and pre-packaged catering to reduce interaction between passengers and crew; Reduced congregation of passengers in the cabin, for example by prohibiting queues for washrooms; Enhanced and more frequent deep cleaning of the cabin;

Protective measures at the arrival airport: Temperature screening by trained government staff if required by authorities; Automated procedures for customs and border control including use of mobile applications and biometric technologies (which have already proven track record by some governments); Accelerated processing and baggage reclaim to enable social distancing by reducing congestion and queuing; Health declarations and robust contact tracing are expected to be undertaken by governments to reduce the risk of imported chains of transmission.



IATA stressed these measures should be temporary, regularly reviewed, replaced when more efficient options are identified or removed should they become unnecessary. It also noted that mutual recognition of globally agreed measures is critical for the resumption of international travel. IATA is reaching out to governments with the roadmap, with engagement in support of ICAO's COVID-19 Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART), which is tasked with developing the global standards needed for the safe restart of aviation. [more - original PR]