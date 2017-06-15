IATA: Privatisation does not equal to efficiency for airports

IATA Asia Pacific regional director-airport, passenger, cargo & security Vinoop Goel, speaking at CAPA LCCs in North Asia, believes (13-Jun-2017) effective regulation and the right KPI [key performance indicators] is key in an efficient airport. Mr Goel noted the world's top three airports are government owned, namely Singapore Changi Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and Seoul Incheon International Airport. Therefore privatisation does not equal to efficiency.