IATA: Privatisation 'continues to make us nervous ... consultation is not just key, it is a must!'
IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac applauded (06-Nov-2018) major investments in airport infrastructure made in the Middle East over the last decade, in places including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Mr de Juniac raised the issue of privatisation as governments try to provide effective infrastructure, stating: "That continues to make us nervous. Airlines have been disappointed many times in the past with privatisations that have failed to live up to their promised benefits ... I will be totally frank is saying that we have not seen a privatisation anywhere in the world fully deliver on all its promises. And there is no need for governments in the region to repeat the mistakes that have been made in other parts of the world. Consultation is not just key, it is a must!". He urged Saudi Arabia and others across the region considering privatisation to "talk to all stakeholders". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]