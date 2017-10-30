IATA calls for Philippines Government to address infrastructure, regulation and taxation

IATA called (27-Oct-2017) on the Philippines' Government to maximise the potential economic and social benefits of aviation by addressing airport infrastructure deficiencies in Manila, abandoning proposals for increased taxation on aviation and adopting smarter regulation principles. IATA noted the following details:

Infrastructure: Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has capacity for 30 million passengers p/a but currently handles nearly 40 million. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: "There is an urgent need for an airport master plan to accommodate the growing demand for connectivity". IATA's top priorities are:

Urgently implementing proposals to enhance runway and terminal capacity at Manila Airport to provide capacity until a new airport is ready; Further developing Clark International Airport as a secondary airport for Manila; Quickly deciding on a site within reasonable proximity to metro Manila for construction of a two runway airport with room for expansion. IATA said physical constraints at Manila Airport and Clark Airport's distance from Manila prevent either from filling this role; Mr de Juniac said: "There is no time to lose – every landing that cannot be accommodated is lost money and opportunity for the Philippine economy. Siting, designing, building and financing a new airport and the connecting infrastructure can easily be a ten-year project. Even the most aggressive possible incremental capacity expansion plan of NAIA will not be able to adequately cope with the growing demand".

Regulation: IATA said new consumer protection legislation in the Philippines would cap airfares, prohibit overbooking and impose onerous consumer protections extra territorially. IATA said the legislation "is misaligned and oversteps the national boundary". Mr de Juniac said: "Introducing government imposed fare caps would likely have the unintended consequence of reducing deeply discounted fares. If airlines cannot charge a premium for ultimate flexibility, then covering costs will likely lead to a rise in average fares" and added: "Managed overbooking helps fill the plane and keeps fares low... When they get things wrong, a flexible market solution, not inflexible regulation, is the answer". He stated: "Well-constructed regulation has played a key role in making the industry safe and reliable. But excessively onerous regulation can be a huge burden on the ability of aviation to deliver its social and economic benefits". Mr de Juniac urged authorities to adopt smarter regulation principles when developing the regulatory framework, including respecting global standards, focusing on solving real problems, the ability to pass rigorous cost benefit analysis and adopting transparent regulations which do not distort competition;

Green fee and taxes: Mr de Juniac called on the Government to avoid implementing a tourism tax and abandon a proposed Green Fee. He said: "Short-term budget gains quickly disappear when tourist arrivals drop. The government should focus on making wise investments in the tourism infrastructure that will encourage people to visit" and added: "The proposed Green Fee is misguided and should be abandoned. Governments through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have agreed a global approach to climate change... The cause of sustainability is best served by the Philippines supporting this global approach and volunteering to participate in CORSIA".

Mr de Juniac said aviation in the Philippines supports 1.2 million jobs and contributes USD9.2 billion in GDP and stated: "The social and economic benefits of air transport are at risk if the key issues of airport infrastructure, excessive regulation and taxation are not addressed". [more - original PR]