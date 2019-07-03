IATA: Prince Sultan Aviation Academy becomes IATA training partner in the Middle East

IATA announced (01-Jul-2019) the Prince Sultan Aviation Academy (PSAA) agreed to become an IATA Regional Training Partner. Based at Saudi Arabian Airlines headquarters in Jeddah, the PSAA provides flight training, ground training, safety training, and skills development training. The agreement will see the aviation academy offer courses available to IATA members in areas including 'Root Cause Analysis', 'Safety Risk Management System', and 'Airlines Safety Investigation'. [more - original PR]