IATA: Premium passengers down, but premium revenue up over first seven months of 2019

IATA reported (18-Oct-2019) premium class passengers accounted for 5.1% of total international origin-destination traffic in the first seven months of 2019, which is marginally lower (-0.2ppts) than in 2018. Premium class passengers accounted for 30.8% of total passenger revenues, a 0.5ppts increase year-on-year. Premium passenger traffic growth underperformed its economy counterpart on most international routes, except North-Mid Pacific and Asia-Southwest Pacific. The slowdown in economic growth in major markets in Europe together with trade tensions affected premium passenger traffic in all international routes linked to Europe. On the other hand, premium fare growth was above economy on most routes, apart from Europe-Southern Africa and the North Atlantic. [more - original PR]