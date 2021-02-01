IATA predicts weaker global travel demand in 1Q2021, 2H2021 to be critical for airline cash flows

IATA forecast (29-Jan-2021) weaker demand for domestic and international travel worldwide in 1Q2021 following the introduction of further travel restrictions by many countries in response to new COVID-19 variants. IATA expects airlines to secure the bulk of their cash flow for 2021 in 2H2021, and particularly the northern summer season, which will be a critical period for the recovery of passenger revenues. IATA's forecast of an end to airline cash burn by 4Q2021 is entirely dependent on a travel recovery in 2H2021. The association expects a steeper recovery in passenger demand from 3Q2021 as vaccination programmes are rolled out in many developed countries. However, it noted international cooperation and mutual recognition of vaccines between countries will be of key importance for a swift recovery. Airlines will also need additional support in the short term as cash burn will be higher than expected in the coming months. [more - original PR]