IATA predicts 'much weaker growth environment' if global trade disputes escalate

IATA reported (21-Jun-2019) the trade tariffs imposed by the US on some of its trading partners and retaliatory tariff increases "have already caused substantial damage to air cargo", while air travel "continued to grow at a solid pace". The association forecast the potential wider impact of an escalation of trade tensions if the trade situation deteriorates further, based on a recently published global trade war scenario by Citi and Oxford Economics. The scenario predicts global GDP growth would slow to 2% by 3Q2020. IATA stated the resulting impact on air travel would be to slow growth in line with the impact on the global economy, suggesting a downside from the risk of a trade war escalation of around 0.5ppt to IATA's 2019 RPK growth forecast of 5%. IATA noted "most of the damage" of the trade war scenario would be felt in 2020, slowing its RPK growth forecast to 3.7%. IATA commented: "That's a much weaker growth environment that the industry has enjoyed in recent years, but it's still quite some way from a recession". [more - original PR]