IATA: Practical, effective government policies needed to reach net zero ambition

IATA welcomed (12-Nov-2021) commitments towards strengthening climate action made at COP26 and called on the global efforts to decarbonise aviation to be supported with "practical, effective government policies". IATA director general Willie Walsh said achieving net zero emissions for airlines "will be a huge task requiring the collective effort of industry and support from governments". Mr Walsh also welcomed the move by 23 nations to sign the International Aviation Climate Ambition Declaration, which recognises the need for aviation to "grow sustainably" and reiterates ICAO's role to implement short, medium and long term climate goals for the industry. [more - original PR]